HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 3,739 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $193.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

