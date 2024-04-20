MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,710 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

