Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells 6,682 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78.
Dropbox Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
