Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $853,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

