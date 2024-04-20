iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $497.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

