ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.13.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.