Mina (MINA) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $901.54 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,149,526,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,694,190 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,149,198,652.8400393 with 1,089,287,681.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.81387476 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $28,767,806.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

