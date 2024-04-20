Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.94

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.94 and traded as low as $30.00. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

Muncy Columbia Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

