Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quantum by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

