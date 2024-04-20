Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

