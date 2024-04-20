Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Cut by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.