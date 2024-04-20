Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Price Up 0%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 57,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 55,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Sika Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

Sika Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

