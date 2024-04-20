Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of PJP opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $266.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

