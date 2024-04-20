SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $911.62 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $911.62 million and $109.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88535778 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $120,037,424.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

