UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average of $201.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.82% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

