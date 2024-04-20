Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

