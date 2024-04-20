Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,356.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,559.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,523.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

