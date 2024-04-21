LRT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.52. 425,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,947. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.