Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

AMGN traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.40.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.