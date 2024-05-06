Getty Images’ (GETY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

NYSE:GETY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $111,991.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,160,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

