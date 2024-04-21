Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,324,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.96. 2,368,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.