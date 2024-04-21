OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.32 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

