Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Digi International has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 465,382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Digi International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 208,204 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Digi International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

