Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 472,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,856. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.1% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

