Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 114,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. 552,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,989. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

