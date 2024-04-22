Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,551,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,527,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

