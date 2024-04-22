Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Oracle by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 26,602.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Oracle by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.90. 3,935,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. The company has a market cap of $315.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

