PDS Planning Inc Has $987,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Comcast by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,641,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715,254. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

