Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.31

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.31 and last traded at C$30.47, with a volume of 10777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOY

Spin Master Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.09.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.