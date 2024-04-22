First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.95

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 46796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $664.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.