Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

