Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 75.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In related news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $32,446.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $32,446.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $91,152.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $421,720.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,202 shares of company stock worth $450,113. Company insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Rimini Street stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.23. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

