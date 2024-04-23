Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.11. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$24.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

