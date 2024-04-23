ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $895.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -150.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

