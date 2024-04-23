First Bancorp (FBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.00.
First Bancorp Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on First Bancorp
First Bancorp Company Profile
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.