Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 271,244 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 903.6% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 153,025 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 223,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FLQM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 73,847 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $604.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.