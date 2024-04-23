Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $8.78

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -333.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

