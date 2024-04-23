Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$177.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada
In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.