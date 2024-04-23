Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $675,000 Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

