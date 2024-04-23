Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,389,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

