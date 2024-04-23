Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

