Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 8%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 4,918,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,573,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

