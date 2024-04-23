Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,271,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,379,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

