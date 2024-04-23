Contrasting Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 18 1 3.00 Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boston Scientific and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 11.19% 15.99% 8.87% Tenon Medical -532.14% -934.11% -200.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Tenon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 7.01 $1.59 billion $1.07 63.57 Tenon Medical $2.93 million 0.94 -$15.58 million ($9.74) -0.08

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Tenon Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

