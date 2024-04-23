Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.750-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

