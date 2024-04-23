Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 12.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 3,653,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 656,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 160,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.