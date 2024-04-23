Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 12.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 3,653,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 656,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,781 shares of company stock worth $883,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 160,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.