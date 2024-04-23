Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Price Performance

Shares of BGLF opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.58. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 439.40 and a quick ratio of 439.38.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

About Blackstone Loan Financing

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.