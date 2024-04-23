Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

