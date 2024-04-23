Element Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 225 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,102,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.18. 414,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,053. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.