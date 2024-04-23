Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

